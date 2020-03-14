A 70-year-old Multnomah County man has died from coronavirus, the Oregon Health Authority announced Saturday night. His death is the first related to the novel coronavirus in Oregon.
The man was previously hospitalized at the Portland Veterans' Affairs Medical Center, officials said. He tested positive for the virus four days ago on March 10.
Officials say the man had underlying health conditions. He has had no known contacts with the state's 35 other confirmed cases, officials said.
"This is a sobering reminder that this virus is in our community and can be serious for older people and those with underlying conditions," Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County Health Officer, said in a statement. "This loss has motivated us to continue our efforts to minimize the impact of this virus on our community."
