Don't go by tram.
Oregon Health and Sciences University and city officials announced on Sunday afternoon that they are limiting travel on the Portland Aerial Tram from March 16 to March 22, trying to keep from packing too many people in a tight space on a trip to the region's leading research hospital.
Beginning Monday, the public will not be able to purchase tickets for the tram. Travel will be limited to essential travel to OHSU, and riders should expect long waits, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said in a statement.
Acceptable forms of fare include OHSU I.D. cards, patient fare tickets, family fare tickets, VA employee I.D. cards, Shriners employee I.D. cards, courtesy tickets, military, retired, and veteran I.D. cards, March Wellness member cards, and tram annual passes.
Cabin capacity has been limited from 79 riders at a time to just 20 at a time.
"This is intended to enable passengers and tram operators to implement the social distancing guidance the governor and public health officials have established," PBOT said in a statement.
The bureau has implemented replacement shuttle buses to run from the Center for Health and Healing in South Waterfront to the Kohler Pavilion, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
