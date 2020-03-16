Gov. Kate Brown this morning told reporters that she has made no decision on whether to close bars, restaurants and nightclubs, a step that other states, including Washington, Ohio and Illinois have taken to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In brief remarks to reporters this morning, Brown provided a mixed message. The governor emphasized that we are only in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, but then said she was not yet willing to take steps other governors have taken.
"It may seem like we're in the middle of this crisis," Brown said. "But in terms of timeline and impact we are just at the beginning. We have to support each other."
Brown stressed the gravity of the threat Oregonians face.
"There's no vaccine and no medicine," the governor said. "We can only slow it though social distancing. And I have a particular message for young and healthy: Following guidelines on social distancing a matter of life and death for others."
But then Brown seemed to back away from taking action, citing a conference call she'd held last night with nearly 200 elected officials around the state.
"Restaurants in rural community are really important to seniors," Brown said.
So for now, she will not order closure, although she did not rule out that step.
Brown added that in a call with the White House this morning she learned that private labs will be able to test 1 million Americans this week; 2 million next week and 5 million the week after.
The governor will make an announcement about Oregon's hospital capacity this afternoon at 2 pm.
