Eighteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Tuesday. That brings's the state's total up to 65 cases statewide.
This is the highest number of cases announced in one day. The day prior, on March 16, the state announced eight new cases.
In Linn County, where the number of cases is the second highest statewide, 13 residents at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon have tested positive for COVID-19, KATU-TV reported.
Here's how the cases break down by county:
Washington: 21
Linn: 15
Clackamas: 6
Deschutes: 6
Marion: 4
Multnomah: 3 (one death)
Benton: 2
Jackson: 2
Umatilla: 2
Douglas: 1
Klamath: 1
Polk: 1
Yamhill: 1
