As of press deadline, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 26 percent for the year as the stock market cratered amid COVID-19's shutdown of much of the nation's economy. Oregon's heavy investment in equities means the state's losses could be even larger than expected, a big problem for all Oregonians. State and local governments pay their pension obligations mostly out of profits from equity investments and have promised most pensioners a 7.2 percent annual return.