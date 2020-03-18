When you are supposed to have been dead for years, you are really comfortable owning your mistakes and moving forward. Failing forward is an awesome philosophy to live by. When we innovate we often have some failures but we can learn from them. Portland has to stop being nice and start owning the tension in the room and learning from that. Here, we draw up these big plans and when they don't work, we just redo the same plan without admitting it didn't work. Like Vision Zero: I was just blown away at the candidate transportation forum with people getting excited about Vision Zero. If we had a midterm grade, for it, it would be an F. Can we just be honest about it?