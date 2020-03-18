BUSINESSES SEEK TAX MEASURE RELIEF: Oregon business groups, facing crushing pressure from COVID-19 impacts, on March 17 proposed 14 steps the state could take to help. Among the biggest: "Delay implementation of the new corporate activities tax, at least for the first quarter of 2020, so those funds can be diverted to meeting payroll and protecting jobs." That tax is projected to bring in more than $1 billion a year for schools. Brown's spokesman, Charles Boyle, says the governor will weigh the request against the need for government services. Five Portland-area chambers of commerce are also calling on Metro to withdraw a homeless services measure which would tax profits of larger businesses from the May ballot. "Now is not the time to stack new taxes on local businesses and residents," wrote the CEOs of five chambers of commerce. Supporters of the measure rejected the idea. "This is a deeply offensive, self-interested move by lobbyists to try to use a health and financial crisis to punish the very people most at risk right now," said Angela Martin of HereTogether, the coalition supporting the measure.