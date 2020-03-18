The Oregon Health Authority announced two new COVID-19 deaths and 10 new cases on Wednesday afternoon.
That brings the deaths statewide to three, and the total COVID-19 cases to 75.
One of the deaths is of a 60-year-old Lane County woman who died on March 14, the OHA said. Another is a 70-year-old Washington County man who died on March 17. Both of the people who died had underlying medical conditions, the OHA said.
"We are saddened at the news of these additional lives lost in Oregon due to COVID-19," Patrick Allen, director of the OHA, said in a press release. "These deaths only strengthen our resolve to slow the spread of this disease in our communities. We are in this together."
Here is how the cases in Oregon break down to date by county:
Washington: 23 (one death)
Linn: 15
Marion: 8
Clackamas: 6
Deschutes: 6
Benton: 3
Multnomah: 3 (one death)
Jackson: 2
Lane: 2 (one death)
Umatilla: 2
Yamhill: 2
Douglas: 1
Klamath: 1
Polk: 1
Comments