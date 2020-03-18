It's really, really hard with lap dances, because you are on top of someone and you're face to face with someone and you don't know what they have. If they start to cough, maybe I could deny them. We sit on them, they touch us, we touch them. It's kind of like, there's no way around it. I do carry some hand sanitizer on me. That's basically all I can do. And wash my hands every time I touch money. I think to myself, OK, maybe I should just keep going to work until they finally close stuff down, because it's gonna happen. So I probably should just go and hustle until I physically can't.