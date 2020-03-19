Two employees at the Fred Meyer grocery store on Northeast Glisan Street in Portland have tested positive for COVID-19, the company's corporate office confirmed to WW.
"We were informed that there was an associate that contracted COVID-19," Fred Meyer spokesman Jeffrey Temple said (Temple later confirmed a second employee). "We are working with the health department and following their guidance to stay open and to provide in-depth cleaning."
Temple said the employees have not worked at the location, at 6615 NE Glisan St., since March 10. When asked if the company felt it important to notify the public, he said it is following guidelines set forth by local health officials.
Temple added that the company brought in a third party cleaning service to clean the store, and that it launched a program that gives those diagnosed with or quarantined for COVID-19 two weeks of paid sick leave.
For other employees at the store, paid sick leave hours are accrued, Temple said, meaning some employees may be entitled to paid sick leave if they have symptoms but can't get a test, but others may not.
The COVID-19 cases at a grocery store are alarming in part because grocery workers have contact with hundreds of customers and their purchases.
United Food and Commercial Workers secretary-treasurer Jeff Anderson says he's aware of the incident, and tells WW that his union is lobbying to get grocery employees to be considered "first responders" and therefore eligible for masks and gloves.
"We are rapidly moving to get immediate action to get gloves and face masks to retail workers who will be asked to stay to keep food supplies going while others may shelter in place," Anderson tells WW.
A cashier at that Fred Meyer location, who asked to remain anonymous because she fears she would lose her job if identified, said she has stayed home from work since Sunday, March 15, when she first learned of the situation.
"As soon as I heard someone tested positive, I was like, okay, I'm not going to go in for awhile," the cashier tells WW. "I could be carrying it and I don't even know it and I could be passing it to everybody in the store. And these are people's grandparents and aunts and uncles."
She says she had already used up her 40 hours of sick leave before the pandemic, and now she is staying home from work unpaid.
