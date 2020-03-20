The city of Portland this morning ordered nearly all employees at its largest office space, the newly reopened Portland Building, to leave immediately.
The order was delivered via a group text message shortly before 9 am.
"Effective immediately, the Portland Building is closed to access for all except the Security Operations Center," the text message read.
"If you are in the building, please leave immediately. Do not enter the Portland Building until further notice. Thank you for your cooperation. We will send more information via email by the end of the day."
The 15-story building, which holds about 1,400 workers, recently reopened after a $214 million renovation.
A city spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for information about the evacuation.
