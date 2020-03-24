Gov. Kate Brown this morning told reporters she is aware the state faces a deadline to decide whether to allow Oregonians extra time to file personal income tax returns normally due April 15.
At the federal level, where taxes are higher, officials recently extended the filing deadline for individuals until July 15, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is up to each state that collects income taxes to decide when its residents pay. California last week granted its residents a 60-day extension.
The deadline to decide whether to extend Oregon's April 15 filing deadline is tomorrow, state Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward (D-Portland) told her colleagues on the Legislature's Joint Special Committee on Coronavirus Response yesterday. The committee is considering a variety of measures to ease the financial pain on Oregonians and their businesses.
Brown acknowledged that deadline today and said she's consulting officials about the best course of action.
"We'll be making the decision relatively quickly," the governor said.
Comments