The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office today temporarily suspended the prohibition on self-service gas in most of Oregon. (It was already legal in counties with populations of under 40,000.)
"During this unprecedented time of state emergency, we need to ensure that critical supply lines for fuels and other basic services remain uninterrupted," said State Fire Marshal Jim Walker in a statement.
Walker's order, which was first reported by The Oregonian, is in effect until April 11.
It comes in response to a plea, first reported by WW, from the Oregon Fuels Association, to Gov. Kate Brown to lift the prohibition because some pump attendants were ill and some feared coming to work at a job that puts them in contact with many members of the public each shift.
United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, which represents some attendants, opposed the change, saying station owners were using the COVID-19 outbreak to accomplish a long-held goal: making self-service gasoline legal statewide.
