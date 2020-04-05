During this public health crisis, we are continuing to print copies of WW, although we have reduced our press run because fewer of you are on the streets and many businesses where we distribute are closed.
The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated local businesses, and newspapers are no exception. Few advertisers remain open, and several Portland papers have reduced their circulation or ceased printing altogether. Last month, WW laid off five employees and asked several others to work reduced hours until the shutdown abates.
"Much of our print advertising has evaporated as the city has shut down," says WW editor and publisher Mark Zusman. "We've temporarily halved our print circulation, both to reduce our costs but also because fewer readers are out on the streets.
"We've also had to lay off a few people and we hope to bring as many of them back as we can, once the crisis has passed," he says. "At a time when this city has never needed our journalism more, we've been doing everything in our power to protect the newsroom from cuts."
