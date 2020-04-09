The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths, bringing the state's total to 1,321 cases and 44 deaths.
One of those deaths was of a 41-year-old Multnomah County woman—the youngest recorded COVID-19-related death in the state. The majority of the state's other 43 deaths have been of people ages 70 and up.
The woman had underlying medical conditions, the OHA said. She tested positive for the virus on April 5 and died on April 8 at Oregon Health & Sciences University.
The other five deaths announced today were a 97-year-old Linn County man, an 87-year-old Multnomah County woman, a 74-year-old Linn County man, a 66-year-old Multnomah County man and a 74-year-old Benton County man.
