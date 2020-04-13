Oregon Occupational Safety & Health, the state agency that polices workplace safety, announced today it will be conducting "spot checks" in response to the large number of COVID-19-related complaints it has received since the beginning of March.
Normally, the agency records about 2,000 complaints a year. But from March 2 through April 12, it got 2,877.
Oregon OSHA typically conducts in-depth inspections of workplaces but will add impromptu spot checks in response to the concerns workers have expressed.
"This approach will allow us to verify the responses to complaints that we've received so far from employers, while focusing our enforcement resources on those employers most likely to be in continued noncompliance," said Michael Wood, administrator for Oregon OSHA.
