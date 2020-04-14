A new lawsuit alleges TriMet broke broke state laws and the transit agency's own rules by deciding behind closed doors to ban cash fares in order to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Portland lawyer and activist Alan Kessler filed the lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court April 10.
"TriMet did not notify the public, interested persons, or the news media that the Private Meeting would occur, or that the question of a cash ban would be discussed," the complaint says. "TriMet has not made any minutes available for the Private Meeting."
The lawsuit, first reported by The Oregonian, says TriMet's failure to hold a public meeting in an accessible location, or to provide notice of the meeting, violates a state law. It also argues that because the decision was made improperly, the policy change itself is invalid.
"TriMet's refusal to accept fare in the form of cash is unlawful as violations of its code and policies," the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit asks the court to void TriMet's cash ban altogether, and to declare that since TriMet isn't properly collecting fares, it can't charge anything at all. Kessler asks the court waive all transit fees during the COVID-19 pandemic. (That's something transportation justice activists want anyway.)
TriMet decided to ban cash on buses in part to reduce the exposure bus drivers have to passengers while they're paying fare. Kessler argues that hasn't happened.
"TriMet's unlawful method of attempting to change its fare collection rules has resulted and is resulting in more contact between operators and confused riders," the complaint says, "and is more damaging to public health than either following code or waiving all fare."
TriMet did not immediately respond to WW's requests for comment.
