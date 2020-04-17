The Portland Police Bureau today released new statistics that capture some of the impacts of Gov. Kate Brown's March 23 stay-home order.
Figures show that in the wake of the March 12 closure of public schools, continuing first two weeks after Brown's stay-home order, calls to PPB for service, a common way of measuring police activity, dropped dramatically.
But in the week of April 5, calls for service jumped back to more normal levels.
"The increase in calls suggests the stay at home order is not being adhered to as closely as it was in prior weeks," PPB said in a statement.
One of the most eye-catching shifts in behavior since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of Oregon is the shift in burglaries: figures show that burglars are hitting offices and businesses, many of which are closed to further social distancing, while the number of residential burglaries have declined sharply.
The types of burglaries essentially traded places, as smash-and-grab thieves learned to hit 'em where they ain't.
