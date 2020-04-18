WW presents "Distant Voices," a daily video interview for the era of social distancing. Our reporters are asking Portlanders what they're doing during quarantine.
Samantha Gladu feels justifiably proud of Oregon's vote-by-mail system these days—and plenty protective of it.
Gladu is executive director of Next Up, the get-out-the-vote nonprofit once known as the Bus Project. When you toss your ballot in the mailbox next month without hunting for a postage stamp, thank Gladu: She was a fierce champion for Senate Bill 861, which in 2019 made Oregon ballots postage-free.
"Your mailbox is now a ballot drop site," she says, "and it doesn't cost anything to vote."
That looks prescient in a pandemic. So does Oregon's entire vote-by-mail system, a bipartisan creation that's loathed by the voter-suppressing wing of the national GOP.
We talked with Gladu about why President Donald Trump fears vote by mail so much. And we asked her how COVID-19 has otherwise changed the work of Next Up, which traditionally knocks on doors to register new voters. That tactic is out. So what now?
Comments