DHM Reseach, a Portland polling firm, today released the results of a new survey of Oregonians' thoughts on COVID-19 and whether Gov. Kate Brown's stay-home order should stay in place.
The biggest takeaway: 82 percent of Oregonians support the continuation of the "stay home, stay safe" order Brown issued March 23.
DHM did the poll over the past week, asking 900 Oregonians for their views. The firm did the work in conjunction with the nonpartisan Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.
"The results are clear that Oregonians support the stay at home orders, and that support is broad across all areas of the state and political affiliations," wrote pollster John Horvick. "The survey also shows that the most important conditions to meet before reopening are widespread COVID-19 testing with declining positive cases, sufficient hospital capacity, and the availability effective treatments."
A vocal minority, backed by right-wing organizers, has demanded that Brown reopen the state's restaurants and public spaces. But that isn't a view shared by most Republicans: 72 percent of them support a stay-home order, the poll found.
To look at the results of the survey, click here.
