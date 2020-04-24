Oregon's aggressive social distancing measures averted 70,000 COVID-19 infections and 1,500 hospitalizations, new data from this Institute of Disease Modeling in Bellevue, Wash., shows.
To date, 2,177 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19, and another 86 have died from the virus. The IDM's new report estimates that 8,400 people statewide have been infected with the virus, regardless of whether they were tested.
Oregon's COVID-19 case count remains low compared to other parts of the country. The IDM attributes that to the state's aggressive social distancing measures, including Gov. Kate Brown's stay-home order issued March 23.
While the new data offers good news to Oregonians—who have been sheltering in place for a month now—the report warns that returning to moderate social distancing would cause the infection rate to spike.
"However, with a return to moderate interventions, the number of infections will rapidly increase," the April 22 report says. "Current aggressive interventions will need to be maintained in order to decrease the number of active infections."
