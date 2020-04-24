Oregon State Fire Marshal Jim Walker today extended the temporary lifting of the prohibition on self-service gas until May 9.
As WW reported earlier, the owners of independent gas stations represented by the Oregon Fuels Association asked Gov. Kate Brown for a temporary suspension of the ban on self-service because they said they faced a shortage of pump attendants, who were either ill or disinclined to work face-to-face with members of the public.
On March 28, Walker's office agreed to a temporary rule change and on April 11, extended that change until April 25.
Oregon and New Jersey are the only two states that don't allow self-service gas normally. (A 2017 Oregon law allows self-service in counties with fewer than 40,000 residents.)
The temporary rule allowing self-service does not require station owners to allow the practice and it does require them to have staff on hand to assist motorists if they need help.
Walker today decided to stick with that practice for another couple of weeks.
"We want to thank Oregonians and Oregon businesses for being flexible during these challenging times," he said in a statement. "As we continue to monitor this ongoing situation, we feel it is best to extend this option for an additional two weeks."
Danelle Romain, a lobbyist for the Oregon Fuels Assocation, applauded the move.
"Like many small businesses, Oregon's locally-owned fuel stations are facing incredible challenges," Romain said in a statement. "Helping them keep fuel attendants safe by giving customers the option of pumping their own fuel is significant. The self-service option is allowing employees to shift their focus from close, face-to-face interaction with customers to keeping pumps and payment mechanisms clean and sanitized for the next customer."
