For the past three weeks, WW has been holding endorsement interviews remotely with candidates for local, state and federal offices.
The socially distant format is awkward at times but should still provide voters some insight into contested races on the May 19 primary ballot.
We're starting our video rollout with one of the most hotly contested races: the battle for Portland City Council Position 4.
The race features incumbent City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly versus three strong challengers: onetime Mayor Sam Adams; former political science professor Mingus Mapps, whose candidacy emerged from Eudaly's ill-fated attempt to reshape Portland's venerable neighborhood associations; and software engineer Seth Woolley, who has long been active in Green Party politics and campaign finance reform.
Here's what they had to say:
WW's endorsements arrive on Wednesday.
