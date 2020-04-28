For the past three weeks, WW has been holding endorsement interviews remotely with candidates for local, state and federal offices.
The socially distant format is awkward at times but should still provide voters some insight into contested races on the May 19 primary ballot.
We're continuing our video rollout with another high-octane race: the battle for Portland mayor.
Ted Wheeler seeks to become the first mayor elected to a second term since Vera Katz. He's facing a challenge from urban policy consultant Sarah Iannarone, who also ran against him in 2016, and Ozzie González, an architect and TriMet board member. The three of them joined us this month for a conservation. (Teressa Raiford, a police reform activist, declined to participate.)
Here's what they had to say:
WW publishes its endorsements Wednesday morning.
