The next Oregon death from COVID-19 will be the 100th recorded.
The Office of Emergency Management announced Tuesday that 99 Oregonians have died from COVID-19 or from complications caused by the disease.
To date, 2,385 people have tested positive for the virus in the state. Nationwide, 1 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The majority of deaths statewide—68 of the 99—have been of people ages 70 and older, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority. Non-lethal cases, however, are spread fairly evenly among all adult age groups. Oregon has three confirmed COVID-19 cases of people 19 and younger.
Currently, 243 people are hospitalized statewide with either a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19. Twenty-eight are on ventilators. Since the outbreak began, 565 people have been hospitalized for COVID-like symptoms.
That said, the rate of COVID-related visits to the hospital has been on a steady decline since mid-March, data from the OEM shows.
Comments