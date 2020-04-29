On April 26, The Oregonian editorial board bowed to the will of its readers and announced it would endorse a presidential candidate this fall. That's not unusual for most papers, but it is for The O, which chose not to make an endorsement for president in 2012 or 2016, when Donald Trump ran against Hilary Clinton.
But The Oregonian didn't just change policy on Sunday. It rewrote history. The rationale it recently offered for its past decisions doesn't match what it said at the time. The two explanations aren't mutually exclusive, but they're strikingly different.
THEN:
2016 column by Laura Gunderson, editorial pages editor
"I believe most Oregon voters have already chosen whether they support Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump.…Our goal as an editorial board is to have an impact in our community. And we don't think an endorsement for president would move the needle. So that's why we focus our endorsement energy where voters may not have made up their minds and need help with the decision. We offer opinions on races and issues we think are most important to Oregonians—and on those on which our endorsement could make a difference."
NOW:
"We want to take this opportunity to assure readers that we will be issuing a presidential endorsement in the November election. We heard loud and clear the community's disappointment when we chose not to do so in 2016, a decision made due to limited staff and resources. We recognize that for our readers, editorial board endorsements aren't just about giving recommendations; they are also declarations of what we stand for."
