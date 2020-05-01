Multnomah County Circuit Judge Thomas Ryan this afternoon rejected a legal argument that would have blocked Mayor Ted Wheeler from spending most of the campaign funds he has raised.
Ryan said attorneys representing challenger Sarah Iannarone and other plaintiffs failed to demonstrate a specific harm that would come from Wheeler spending the disputed funds.
"What plaintiffs seek is tantamount to prior restraint," Ryan said in a ruling from the bench. "Motion denied."
Iannarone and her co-plaintiffs earlier this week filed a lawsuit against Wheeler's campaign, seeking to block his use of campaign funds gathered in contributions larger than $500, the limit Portland voters approved in 2018.
After the Oregon Supreme Court ruled April 23 that contribution limits were constitutional (overturning a 1997 case that held they were not), campaign finance reformers and Iannarone's attorneys sought to clamp down on Wheeler's campaign war chest.
That effort was complicated by an April 28 statement from City Elections Officer Deborah Scroggin, who said her office would begin enforcing the $500 limit but not until May 4 and then only prospectively. That meant Scroggin would not penalize Wheeler for the many contributions exceeding $500 he accepted earlier.
This morning, attorneys representing Iannarone and the other plaintiffs asked for a temporary restraining order, the effect of which would have been to stop Wheeler from spending all the money he'd raised from contributions in excess of $500.
The Wheeler campaign's attorney, Harry Wilson of the Markowitz Herbold firm, filed a 15-page response arguing why the temporary restraining order should not be granted.
In court this afternoon, Wilson told Judge Ryan that granting the plaintiffs' request would be an unprecedented interference in the electoral process.
"This will shut down a campaign three weeks before the election," Wilson said.
In a surreal proceeding where only one of the five lawyers arguing in front of Ryan—Alan Kessler, representing Iannarone—was physically present, Ryan agreed with the Wheeler campaign's arguments.
Ryan's decision marked a ray of good news for the mayor's reelection bid, a day after the Wheeler campaign sent out a mailer that contained some information that was false: a claim that Commissioner Chloe Eudaly has endorsed Wheeler (she hasn't) and another claim that the Portland Timbers and Thorns have endorsed him (they haven't, although a team executive said they had). The erroneous claims were reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting and The Oregonian.
Ballots for the May 19 primary should now have reached nearly all Portland voters.
