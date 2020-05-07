Wheeler said he has asked the labor unions that represent city employees to agree to concessions that will save that amount, so the city can avoid laying off full-time employees. He said those conversations are proceeding amicably and he hopes to have them resolved by May 20, when City Council is scheduled to approve the budget. (Nearly 1,000 seasonal or part-time Portland Parks & Recreation workers have either been laid-off or not hired because of COVID-19-caused shut-down of various programs.)