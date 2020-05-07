It's mostly Phase III that eats up the clock, Guy. That's the real-world resistance test, where you give the vaccine to, say, 5,000 people, a placebo to another 5,000, and let everyone go about their business. Eventually (if all goes well), you'll notice that folks in the placebo group are getting the disease at the same rate as the rest of us schmucks, and those in the vaccine group aren't. Cue Nobel Prize!