Oregon counties submitting formal applications to reopen May 15 include the cities of Eugene, Bend and Hood River.
At close of business on the first day counties could formally petition the governor to let them reopen nonessential businesses, at least 23 of Oregon's 36 counties had submitted plans.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday she would allow counties to reopen most businesses—including restaurants, bars and hair salons—if the county governments met seven criteria and showed they were prepared to track, test and treat people for COVID-19.
As of 5 pm Friday, the Association of Oregon Counties said 23 counties had submitted plans. They included the expected rural counties—Curry, Klamath and Wallowa—but also ones with larger population centers.
The most notable: Deschutes County, home to the retirement destination of Bend, and Lane County, where Eugene and the University of Oregon sit. Also applying is Hood River County, where officials remain concerned about the threat of tourists packing in.
"As you can see," said AOC legal counsel Rob Bovett, "there are many counties that are ready to begin the reopening process in compliance with the governor's Phase 1 criteria."
So far, 11 of those plans are listed on the governor's reopening-application website. (Individual county reopening plans are linked on that page.)
As WW reported Thursday, Multnomah and Washington counties do not expect to reopen from the stay-home order until at least the first week in June.
The current list of counties seeking to reopen May 15 consists of Baker, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Wheeler.
