The Portland City Council today punted on scheduled votes on three labor contracts that officials agreed to before the COVID-19 pandemic required significant budget cuts.
The council found itself in a tricky position: If it ratified the contracts, it would be giving the three bargaining units—the Portland Firefighters Association, the Portland Police Commanding Officers Association, and 911 operators who work for the Bureau of Emergency Communications—raises at the same time the council is asking those groups to take pay cuts to balance next year's budget.
Conversations continued late on May 12 without a resolution.
So this morning, according to Tim Becker, a spokesman for Mayor Ted Wheeler, the three contracts were pulled from the council agenda and rescheduled for the Thursday, May 14, afternoon agenda.
