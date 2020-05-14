Most Unintentionally Revealing Endorsement

Jack Kerfoot, a retired consultant running for City Council Position 2, has run a lonely campaign, putting about $170,000 of his own money into his race—virtually all he has raised. The best he could do with that money: a two-sided testimonial from perennial candidate Bruce Broussard, who has run in just about every cycle since 1996 (he's running for mayor this year, but sent no mailers).