The transaction that would have combined CareOregon, the state's largest Medicaid insurer, with Providence Plan Partners, the insurance arm of Providence St. Joseph's Health, the state's largest healthcare provider, has been called off, spokespersons for both companies tell WW.
As WW reported last year, the proposed deal, which was announced last August, caused concerns from advocates who worried that Providence's affiliation with the Catholic Church could mean the end of reproductive health services including abortions that CareOregon clients might require.
Activists, along with U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and U.S. Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.), restated their concerns recently.
"We write to share our concern about CareOregon's announced affiliation with Providence Plan Partners," the letter said. "Specifically, we are concerned about CareOregon's ability to ensure continued access to the full range of reproductive health care, trans-affirming, and end-of-life services and providers to the individuals they serve within Oregon's diverse Medicaid population."
On May 1, several advocacy groups including Service Employees International Union Local 49, Planned Parenthood Advocates, the ACLU of Oregon, Compassion & Choices, Forward Together and Basic Rights Oregon issued a joint statement urging caution on the merger, as well.
"For years, Providence has been allowed to put religious views ahead of patient health, limiting access to the full range of care and impacting our ability to make personal decisions with providers that is best for our health," the groups said. "It's clear that this corporation is at odds with Oregon values and we are deeply concerned that a merger with CareOregon will only hurt Medicaid patients who already face barriers to healthcare." (Providence declined to respond to that statement.)
Robb Cowie, a spokesman for the Oregon Health Authority, which would have needed to approve a combination of the two companies, said in fact companies never actually filed an application for approval with the state.
Today, Elise Burke, a spokesperson for CareOregon and Gary Walker, a spokesman for Providence, confirmed that the deal is off.
"Over the past eight months, both organizations have endeavored to finalize a definitive agreement and align on operational principles necessary to foster greater efficiency and effectiveness in serving Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries," the companies said in a joint statement.
"The organizations have identified significant opportunities for collaboration," the statement continues. "However, they have been unable to align on operating principles necessary to finalize their agreement. In light of this development and the immediate focus for both organizations to meet the needs of patients, provider partners and members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, CareOregon and Providence Plan Partners have decided to suspend discussions to combine."
