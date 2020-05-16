State Rep. Mitch Greenlick (D-Portland), a fearless and and irascible lawmaker who championed public health while chiding the dishonest and the stupid, has died. He was 85.
Greenlick was elected to the Oregon House in 2002, representing Northwest Portland. A retired medical researcher with Oregon Health & Science University and Kaiser Permanente, he was regarded by colleagues and lobbyists as the legislature's top mind on public health.
He had decided not to run for reelection after years of health problems—including two hip replacements and battle with a rare form of cancer. He announced his impending retirement from the House in 2018, but stuck around for a final term to champion reforms of the death penalty and an end to philosophical exemptions from childhood vaccinations, the latter of which was left unfinished.
Greenlick was famed in the Legislature for his utter lack of bedside manner—he suffered fools tartly, if at all. His scolding of anti-vaccination activists and lobbyists grew so harsh that in 2019, House Speaker Tina Kotek removed him from his longtime chairmanship of the House Health Care Committee. (The decision appeared partly a gesture toward bipartisanship, another concept Greenlick saw little use for.)
Kotek announced Greenlick's death, citing his long-term health problems.
"He died while serving in office, doing what he loved. Oregonians lost a champion for fairness, justice, and health care as a human right," she says. "His work and legacy will benefit Oregonians for years to come."
"Representative Greenlick was one of my closest colleagues in the Legislature. I will miss his moral compass, his intellect, and his sense of humor. I will miss my friend," she added.
