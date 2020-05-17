KOIN-TV crafted a highlight reel of its coverage when it sought awards at the end of 1980. This 30-minute reel is the closest approximation to waking up, seeing an ashy cloud to the north, and flipping on the television. It's baffling, and weird, there's a "telecopter," and the anchors keep talking about lava. The big difference between watching this in 1980 and watching it now is that weed is now legal. Happy viewing.