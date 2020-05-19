Fagan, 38, who is in the middle of her first term, entered the race late at the end of February. Although her opponents had been running since the end of last summer, Fagan easily outpaced them in fundraising. As of Tuesday night, Fagan had raised $772,000, more than three-quarters of it from public employee unions. Hass raised $466,000, drawing on support from the business community, while McLeod-Skinner, 52, who swore off corporate money and didn't appeal to unions, raised $313,000.