"Dan Ryan's incredible record of community service puts him head and shoulders above the field. His service as chair of the Portland Public School Board and as CEO of All Hands Raised helped raise Portland's graduation rates, particularly for students of color," Hardesty said in the endorsement. "He's a bridge builder who reaches out to people even if they disagree on how to forge a common agenda for progress. Dan Ryan is a pragmatic progressive, and I'm excited to work with him to bring new voices to the table to solve our city's priorities. He has my full support, and I hope he has yours too."