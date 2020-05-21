State Sen. Shemia Fagan (D-Portland) added to her lead over State. Sen. Mark Hass (D-Beaverton) in two large counties late Thursday afternoon.
Updated tallies in Marion County showed Fagan gaining 588 votes on Hass there (i.e., their totals both increased, but hers increased by 588 more votes than his did). Fagan also gained ground in Clackamas County, picking up 486 votes more than Hass in the latest count there and 148 votes in Hass' home county, Washington.
The story was different in Multnomah County where Hass gained 23 votes on Fagan.
Lane County did not provide an afternoon update as all of its ballots, except those that were damaged, have signature problems or are otherwise challenged, have been counted. The other large counties have also now reached that stage of completion with this afternoon's additions.
Comments