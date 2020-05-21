Officials in Clackamas and Washington counties tell WW they each have about 10,000 more ballots to count and expect to release the results at around 5 pm today. Multnomah County also has "a couple more thousand," according to Eric Sample, a spokesman for the elections division. Marion County still has some ballots, as well. County Clerk Bill Burgess was unsure how many, but he expects to report a tally this afternoon. Lane County elections officials were not immediately available for comment.