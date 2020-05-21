"We have heard from dozens of incarcerated Oregonians, many of whom are medically vulnerable, and their families about their fears of the harm contracting the disease could do to them," Chavez said. "There is an urgent and clear need for a comprehensive program of prevention, testing and care to be implemented throughout Oregon's prisons. Gov. [Kate] Brown must no longer ignore the reality that prisons are not built to withstand a global pandemic and act on the knowledge she has of the risk of harm that exists for all those who work and live in the prisons."