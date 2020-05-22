The first of the three largest Portland-area counties can begin reopening tomorrow.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown today approved the reopening plan for Clackamas County and sanctioned bars, dine-in restaurants and salons to reopen Saturday, May 23, at the edge of Portland.
The approval creates a new imbalance at the border of Multnomah and Clackamas counties. Starting tomorrow, on a holiday weekend, bars and dining rooms on the Clackamas side of the line will be open. In Multnomah County, they won't.
So you can get a shot, beer and burger in Lake Oswego and Milwaukie, but right across the county line in Southwest and Southeast Portland, you'll have to continue to make your own fun.
Multnomah County officials, including Chair Deborah Kafoury, say they still don't have a proposed date for reopening.
