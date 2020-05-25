WW presents "Distant Voices," a daily video interview for the era of social distancing. Our reporters are asking Portlanders what they're doing during quarantine.
Five things to know about Andrew Hoan:
1. For the past two years, Hoan, 39, has been CEO and president of the Portland Business Alliance, the city's largest trade and political association.
2. Prior to that, he had a similar job in Brooklyn, N.Y.: president and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.
3. At PBA, Hoan pushed to have his organization support Measure 26-210, the tax on wealthy individuals and large companies that voters passed May 19. It was projected to raise $500 million a year for homeless services.
4. Hoan grew up in Milwaukee, Wis., where his grandfather Daniel Hoan was a socialist and the mayor for 24 years—the longest continuous socialist administration in United States history.
5. In this interview, Hoan talks about Portland's economic future, why his organization supported the tax hike, and how Portland is not Brooklyn.
