The COVID-19 outbreak at a fruit processing plant in Vancouver, Wash. has climbed from 38 workers on Friday, to 65 employees Monday, The Oregonian first reported.
The facility, called Firestone Pacific Foods, halted production on May 19. On May 23, Washington state health officials suspended Clark County's request to enter Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan due to the outbreak.
The county health department said in a press release Saturday that it is identifying and notifying the close contacts of all who tested positive and asking them to quarantine for 14 days.
Firestone processes frozen fruit, mostly berries. Food processing plants have been epicenters of COVID-19 outbreaks across the U.S., in part because social distancing is difficult on assembly-line floors.
The facility told The Oregonian it's unaware of any workers who have been hospitalized because of the virus.
“While this outbreak is unfortunate, our response demonstrates we have the confidence and capability to respond to situations like this,” Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer said in a press release.
