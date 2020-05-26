The Oregon Health Authority has released new data that appear to the show that the number of unexplained deaths in the state has declined.
Last month, as WW and other media reported, Oregon had significant number of deaths above the typical number, even adjusted by the number of deaths reported to have been caused by COVID-19. That matched a pattern reported in much of the country.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have taken a look at the phenomenon nationally.
The implication of the excess deaths is that, for a variety of reasons, more people were dying from COVID-19 than was being reflected in officials statistics.
But data for the first couple of weeks of May shows that the number of unexplained deaths in Oregon has dropped sharply, and reverted to historical norms.
Here's the explanation from OHA:
"Overall mortality exceeded three- and five-year historical averages by as much as 13 percent during weeks 12 through 20 of 2020, overlapping with peaks of peak COVID-19 incidence in Oregon," the agency says. "Then, overall weekly mortality roughly equaled historical averages in weeks 19 and 20 at a time when reported COVID-19 incidence began to decline."
There are plenty of caveats in the statistics, most notably that there is a lag in the recording of death reports, but the numbers of reported deaths from COVID-19 and all causes is declining.
Comments