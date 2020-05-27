"I am incredibly frustrated that lawmakers were not given an opportunity to ask questions of the department's leadership, including how we ended up in this mess, when the agency realized they had a problem, were they given notification of the governor's executive orders, which essentially put tens of thousands of Oregonians out of work overnight, what took them so long to respond, and when—exactly—can unemployed Oregonians expect to receive the benefits they have earned?" Boshart Davis said.