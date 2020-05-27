Politicians want to make history—not be history. But May 19 proved a Waterloo for four of Oregon's establishment figures, all white men in their 50s who have previously enjoyed ballot success. Two of them sought redemption from scandal, another tried to rebound from a costly loss, and the last looked to graduate from obscurity into the big time. All endured painful nights. While politics is a game of comebacks, it's hard to see these candidates returning from the trouncing they took last week.