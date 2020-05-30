As the protests took place, an angry Wheeler spoke on the phone to KGW's Laural Porter. He acknowledged the right of Portlanders to take to the streets over what he referred to as the "murder" of Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died when a police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest. But Wheeler said the rioting and looting dishonored Floyd's memory and were out of step with the kind of protests that Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mahatmas Ghandi advocated.