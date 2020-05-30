The outpouring of sorrow and anger over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer was first felt in Portland at several peaceful rallies in parks.
One of those events was held in downtown Terry Schrunk Plaza by the NAACP on Friday afternoon. A second event, a vigil for Floyd, was held in North Portland's Peninsula Park by an activist group called the PNW Youth Liberation Front.
The aftermath of that vigil has been widely covered: A march into downtown turned destructive, and looting continued until nearly 4 am. But the scene in Peninsula Park was very different: Local ministers and Black Panthers spoke against police violence, the park was packed by an orderly and mournful audience, and a shrine was erected in Floyd's memory.
Here are photos of how the evening began.
