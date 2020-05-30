Video captured by WW photographer Alex Wittwer late Friday night shows Portland protesters smashing in the windows of the Multnomah County Justice Center and setting fires in office cubicles.
Protesters marched into downtown following a peaceful vigil in North Portland's Peninsula Park for George Floyd, a black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 26. Protests have erupted nationwide in the days following Floyd's death.
In Portland, some 1,000 protesters walked across the Burnside Bridge, carrying signs and lighting flares. A crowd gathered along Southwest 3rd Avenue in front of the Justice Center. Some of the protesters smashed in the courthouse's windows and set fires in the cubicles.
Police deployed flash-bang grenades shortly after 11 pm. Read more here.
For the next two hours, reporters posted photos and videos of vandalism across downtown, including looting at Target and a fire set inside a Chase bank.
Photos of the march and protest:
Comments