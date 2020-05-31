WW presents "Distant Voices," a daily video interview for the era of social distancing. Our reporters are asking Portlanders what they're doing during quarantine.
Oregon has a record unemployment rate. Yet Jeff Anderson's union has grown in size since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Anderson is secretary-treasurer of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, which represents grocery and health care workers, food processing employees and even cannabis workers. And while Local 555's ranks are growing, and the average Oregonian has developed a newfound respect for these essential workers, they are still not being treated well, says Anderson.
In this interview with WW editor Mark Zusman, Anderson speaks to the treatment of essential employees, industries that are seeking legal immunity in Salem, and whether he thinks things are going to get better for working people or not.
